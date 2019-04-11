Brextension: What does the deal agreed last night mean for Ireland?

Gardaí have seized cars, phones and documents in seven searches today.

Officers targeting an international organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of drugs raided five houses and a solicitor’s office in Dublin, Meath and Waterford this morning.

The two cars seized in Limerick this morning. Pic: Garda Press Office

Documents, including financial documents, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and are being examined by officers.

No arrests were made

In a separate operation in Limerick this morning, officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau seized two vehicles on foot of a High Court order.

The vehicles, a 191-registration Audi and a 182-registration Ford, were identified as proceeds of crime as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau investigation, the Gardaí said.

The Criminal Assets Bureau and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), the Garda Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), the Garda Dog and Revenue Customs Dog Units conducted today’s searches.