Brextension: What does the deal agreed last night mean for Ireland?

Latest figures show slowing of house price increases for 10th consecutive month

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Residential property prices increased by 4.3% nationwide in the year to February.

This compares to an increase of 12.5% on the same time last year.

The annual increase in house prices has now dropped in the past 10 months.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office, residential property prices increased by 1.4% in Dublin while prices outside of Dublin were 7.5% higher.

The slowdown in rises has been put down partly to the increased supply of houses but is not seen as the main driver.

KBC bank said the slowdown in property price inflation could reflect “a postponement of purchasing decisions because of increased uncertainty linked to Brexit, for example”.

