NUI Galway launches biofuels research lab

A leading teachers’ union has indicated it will seek additional pay benefits, following the Government’s recent settlement with nurses.

The ASTI says the agreement with nurses means there’s a reason to return to the current public pay agreement to ensure ‘a fair distribution of benefits’.

The Government reached the agreement with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation following recommendations from the Labour Court to end strike action.

General Secretary of the ASTI Kieran Christie says there now needs to be a discussion around the public pay deal.

Mr Christie said: “The ASTI are of the view that the Public Service Stability Agreement has become stretched and misshapen arising from the nurses’ dispute and the recommendation that came from it.

“We are arguing that there needs now to be a discussion around that so that benefits will be distributed equally across the public service.”