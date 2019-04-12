Study finds mental health is still a stigma for more than 80% of people

  • Home >
Friday, April 12, 2019

Retailers in Dublin will soon need a licence to place sandwich boards on footpaths.

The move is part of plans by the city council to control the number of advertising signs on display and to reduce street clutter.

The Times Ireland Edition reports that a senior council official said the authority proposes charging users an annual fee of €630 for a licence, which would act as a deterrent.

The boards are already banned on Grafton Street and O’Connell Street.

Chief executive of the council, Owen Keegan, has said the council should impose a “zero tolerance” policy on unauthorised street furniture.

