Teen entrepreneurs will fly Carlow flag at the national enterprise finals

MEDIA students from IT Carlow embarked on a joint project with theology students from Carlow College for an event called Architecture of beliefs and rhythms of ritual.

The aim of the project was to explore ‘the construction and realisation of religious space in contemporary culture’ by looking at ancient and contemporary religious sites in Co Carlow.

The media students, accompanied by lecturers Paula Mulroe and Rolf Zaska, recorded the visit to the sites for a podcast. The event included visits to Cranavane Holy Well in Kildavin, Ballinacarrig Cemetery and the Romanesque doorway in Killeshin.

Paula Mulroe, lecturer in TV and Media Production at IT Carlow, commented: “The collaboration between the BSc in TV and Media Production at IT Carlow and Carlow College has seen some really creative and innovative projects being produced. At first hand it appears to be two very different disciplines working together – theology and radio production – but the collision of faith and technology offers up some really thought-provoking material for the productions. Hopefully, when listeners come to hear them they will be awarded time to reflect on their own sacred spaces in the modern world.”