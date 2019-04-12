‘We must learn from the mistakes of the past’: Rising rents and cost of living pose risk to economy

  • Home >
Friday, April 12, 2019

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her thirties in relation to the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Cork last year.

Mr Wilk, a gardener and handyman, was attacked by a machete-wielding gang at his home at Maglin, Ballincollig, Co Cork on June 10, 2018.

The 35-year-old father-of-two, originally from Poland, died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple blows from sharp weapons, in association with a traumatic brain injury, an inquest into his death found.

His wife, Elzbieta, was injured during an apparent attempt to shield him from attack. Their two young children, who were in the house at the time, were not physically injured.

The woman is currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act

A man (30s), who was previously detained in Gurranabraher Garda Station, has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second man, (30s), is detained in Togher Garda Station and remains in custody under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

