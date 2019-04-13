Watch design duo launch new range of timeless classics

FORMER IT Carlow student Lorna Fitzpatrick has been elected president of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI). Lorna previously served two terms as president of IT Carlow Students’ Union after a year as deputy president for welfare and education. She is currently USI vice-president for the southern region.

As USI president elect, Lorna has promised to bring greater transparency to the national organisation, provide better engagement with students at grassroots level and address the current student accommodation crisis and funding for higher education.

Celebrating her win, Lorna stated: “I am absolutely delighted that the students have put their trust in me to lead this movement.

“I have said all throughout my campaign that we need to be strong and connected to win the fight that we face this year and I’m looking forward to leading our movement through that. We are facing issues such as accommodation, access to higher education, higher education funding, ending direct provision, climate change and social justice issues in Northern Ireland alongside Irish language rights.

“I thank everyone who supported my campaign and I’m ecstatic to be the next president for the Union of Students in Ireland.”

USE represents 374,000 students across the island of Ireland. The presidential term will begin on Monday 1 July.

In a statement, IT Carlow said that staff and students at the institute were delighted with the news that their former SU president has been elected to the top USI job.