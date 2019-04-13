Girl, 15, missing in Dublin

Gardaí arrest man over 2017 fatal Dublin shooting

Saturday, April 13, 2019

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Citywest two years ago.

He’s being held for questioning at Tallaght Garda Station.

In September 2017, 28-year-old John Gibson was shot dead on Fortunestown Lane at the Citywest Shopping Centre in Tallaght.

He received medical care at the scene, but died a short time after the attack.

The man arrested this morning is aged in his late twenties, and is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the investigation.

He’s being held for questioning under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act

