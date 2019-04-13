FAI says no statement due today as speculation mounts on John Delaney’s future

Latest: A weather rainfall warning for two counties has been upgraded to Status Orange.

It has taken effect from 6pm this evening for Cork and Waterford and is valid until 6pm on Monday evening.

There will be flooding and hazardous driving conditions in many areas.

Heavy rain is expected through tonight into Sunday and will be followed by a second spell of heavy rain later on Sunday night and Monday will see large rainfall amounts.

Rainfall amounts will be highest along the south coast and in mountainous areas.

The earlier Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Connacht, Kilkenny, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

It came into effect at 6pm and will also remain in place until 6pm on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning is still in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry.

Winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour are expected along parts of the West coast until 3am on Sunday morning.

Heavy rain and 100km/h winds as Status Yellow warnings in place for south and west

Update 4.10pm: Winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour are expected along parts of the south and west coast until tomorrow evening.

A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place for Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

This warning is in place until 3am on Sunday morning.

A Status Yellow rain warning will come into effect at 6pm for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

This warning will remain in effect until 6pm on Sunday evening.

Forecaster with Met Éireann, John Eagleton, says conditions could be dangerous.

“It is more or less west Cork and Kerry, it may just creep up into south Galway and a bit to west Clare as well and that will basically be up to 6pm on Sunday evening

“It wouldn’t be very safe now along those southern coasts, particularly in exposed places.

“It will be big seas coming in there with that south-easterly gale.”