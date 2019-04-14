  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Drivers urged to be careful as weather warning in place until Monday night

Drivers urged to be careful as weather warning in place until Monday night

Sunday, April 14, 2019

File photo

The Road Safety Authority is urging drivers to heed the warnings during dangerous weather conditions.

It comes as 20 counties have been issued with yellow wind warnings, while Cork and Waterford have a status orange rain warning.

Met Éireann says the worst of the weather will be over by tomorrow evening.

“Just heed the advice that Met Éireann and, in particular, the local authorities and gardaí are giving in relation to conditions in your local area,” said Brian Farrell from the RSA.

Mr Farrell also had other advice for people using the road over the next 24 hours:

“Check (the weather) before you head out on a journey, be mindful that in heavy rain, visibility is going to be reduced, use your dipped headlights and remember that breaking distances will be increased so slow down and give extra space between you and the vehicle in front.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘These things happen across all parties’ – TD sent ‘tricky questions’ from activists during radio interview

Sunday, 14/04/19 - 6:00pm

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal Dublin crash

Sunday, 14/04/19 - 5:20pm

Update: Facebook sorry after outage left users frustrated

Sunday, 14/04/19 - 1:10pm