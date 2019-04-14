Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal Dublin crash

Sunday, April 14, 2019

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a crash in Ballinteer in south Dublin.

A woman died after being struck by a motorbike when she just got off a bus on Ballinteer Avenue last Monday.

The 75-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured while trying to cross the road.

She was brought to St. James’s Hospital but was transferred to Beaumont Hospital where she passed away yesterday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

File photo

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘These things happen across all parties’ – TD sent ‘tricky questions’ from activists during radio interview

Sunday, 14/04/19 - 6:00pm

Update: Facebook sorry after outage left users frustrated

Sunday, 14/04/19 - 1:10pm

Gardaí make two arrests in human trafficking probe

Sunday, 14/04/19 - 1:10pm