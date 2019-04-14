Price of three-bed home jumps by whopping 26%

IT HAS finally been confirmed this week that work on disability access at Carlow Railway Station will begin in July.

Following months of speculation, Irish Rail has confirmed that work on providing a lift at the busy station, which will allow wheelchair access to both platforms will begin in July.

Welcoming the move, Fianna Fáil senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “I met management of Irish Rail in Dublin this week to discuss the proposed works at Carlow station,” she stated. “Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan confirmed that the proposed works, including the lift for wheelchair users to gain access to both platforms, will begin in July and will be completed by the year end.

“This work will bring a new accessible footbridge, which is long overdue and very necessary for those living with disabilities,” she added.

“Irish Rail told me that they are also examining proposals for extra car parking at the station, while providing extra carriages to address the unsatisfactory situation of Carlow passengers having to stand for their journeys,” said the local senator. “I’m very glad to see Irish Rail look into the unsatisfactory parking arrangements and carriage provision on this important route.”