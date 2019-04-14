Lift will bring wheelchair access at railway station

THE average price of houses in Carlow has risen by €5,000 over the last year and the price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached property has jumped by an astounding 26%. That’s according to a recent MyHome.ie report, which says that the average asking price of properties in Carlow has gone from €180,000 to €185,000, an increase of 2.8%.

The asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house in Carlow has gone risen €135,000 to €170,000 year on year. This 26% escalation is the biggest increase in the country, rising high above the 13% and 6.06% growth for the respective counties of Laois and Kilkenny. However, the asking price for a four-bed semi-detached house in Carlow has decreased by 3.9%, going from €192,500 to €185,000 since the start of 2018.

The number of properties for sale in Carlow on MyHome.ie rose by 9.5% in the last quarter and 48.8% in the last year.