Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal Dublin crash

Leaked WhatsApp messages show Fine Gael encouraged activists to send in ‘tricky questions’ to a radio station interviewing Micháel Martin.

The station insists the questions were not posed to the Fianna Fáil leader, during the 20-minute interview on Friday.

The party activists were told avoid using email addresses with either Fine Gael or Young Fine Gael in them.

However, a Fine Gael TD thinks it’s common practice for political parties to organise texts and questions for political opponents in media interviews.

“I always think these things happen across all parties,” said Dublin TD Noel Rock who added he is not part of such a group.

“Whenever I see the text lines light up it does always seem there is a sharp political angle to some of the more critical texts and tweets I recieve.”