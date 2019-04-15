Lead levels in some water samples across the country over the legal limit

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone has announced a €3m fund for creches and child-minders who sign up to the new National Childcare Scheme.

It will allow them to purchase ICT support to help record and report on children’s attendance.

Applications for the new grant will open in June with the amounts awarded ranging from €500 to €2,000 depending on the size of the service applying.

Minister Zappone says The National Childcare Scheme has been designed to respond to both families’ and business needs.

She says she knows that ‘family life happens’ and attendance rules recognise that.

She also wants to make it easy and efficient for childcare providers to meet their obligations when it comes to reporting attendance.