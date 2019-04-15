SF ‘No Consent, No Sale’ bill could have ‘severe unintended consequences’, says Central Bank

Fianna Fáil’s Justice Spokesperson fears Gardaí will not be able to tackle knife crime effectively due to a lack of data on the issue.

Knife seizures rose by 66% from 2016 to 2018, however, crimes involving knives are not recorded by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Just under 40,000 knife offences were recorded across England and Wales last year.

Deputy Jim O’Callaghan says it is an issue we should be keeping track of.

“I just think we need to be careful,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

We see in the neighbouring jurisdiction in England and Wales – particularly in London – a growing problem in respect of knife crime violence.

“I don’t think we have reached anywhere near that level yet but we need to be careful that young men don’t get the impression that it is acceptable for them to carry knives or that they need to carry knives.

“It is totally unacceptable behaviour.”