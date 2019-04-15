Clare Daly and Mick Wallace among 60 candidates running in Euro elections

  • Home >
Monday, April 15, 2019

John Delaney has offered to voluntarily step down from his role as Executive Vice-President with immediate effect pending the completion of an independent investigation by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) into issues of concern to the Board.

Following meetings today, Honorary Secretary Michael Cody and Honorary Treasurer Eddie Murray have both voluntarily resigned from the Board.

The Board has thanked Michael Cody and Eddie Murray for their service.

The Board of the FAI met in Dublin today where it mandated the sub-committee, set up to review Governance and recently publicised financial transactions, to press ahead with their work as a matter of urgency.

It said that it would keep Sport Ireland updated on all developments ahead of the meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Sport tomorrow.

In a statement this evening the FAI said: “The Board of the Association wishes to assure members, football supporters and all stakeholders and sponsors that it is expediting all processes designed to restore faith in the Football Association of Ireland.

“The Board acknowledges all concerns raised by stakeholders and supporters and is working to ensure that all Government funding is restored to Irish football at the earliest opportunity.”

