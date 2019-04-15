Lead levels in some water samples across the country over the legal limit

  • Home >
Monday, April 15, 2019

Drivers are being warned of hazardous conditions on the roads this morning after heavy rain in many places overnight.

A Status Orange rainfall warning remains in place for Cork and Waterford until 6pm this evening.

A status yellow rain alert also still applies to Kilkenny, Wexford, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary until 6pm.

A yellow wind warning’s also in effect for Donegal, Mayo, Cork and Kerry until 7pm.

The Road Safety Authority’s Brian Farrell is advising motorists to watch out for cross-winds.

“The danger I suppose from the wind is debris being blown down onto the road – fallen trees, branches,” said Mr Farrell.

“But of course your vehicle can also be impacted by the winds especially on open routes like dual-carriageways and motorways, where you could get blown off course.

“And that’s particularly relevant for trucks and busses who really should be mindful of the dangers on those exposed routes.”

