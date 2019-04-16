Smiles and miles at Tullow Parkrun bash

PUPILS, parents, family and teachers attended Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society’s annual history competition awards ceremony in Carlow County Museum recently. The competition, featuring an essay on a person, place or event connected with Co Carlow, is open to pupils from every primary school in the county.

Welcoming everybody, the society’s honorary president Pat O’Neill said that the competition, now in its 12th year, was well supported by the primary schools of the county. First prize went to Kate Somers of Ballon NS, with Kevin McKeone from Carlow NS and Reuben McCarthy of Scoil Phadraig Naofa, Tullow earning second and third place respectively.

Best in school awards went to Ally Ryan (Tinryland NS), Sarah O’Neill (Ballinkillen NS), Seán Breen (Bennekerry NS), Eoin Bambrick (Scoil Molaise, Old Leighlin), Isabel McDonagh (Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow) and Sienna Mae Connolly (St Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown).

Mr O’Neill thanked the principals and teachers for their support and all participants in this year’s competition. He also thanked Dermot Mulligan and the museum staff for hosting the event and providing refreshments.

Separately, the unlikely influence of the first group of Irish Jesuits was explored at a recent talk hosted by the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS) in the credit union building in Bagenalstown.

In the fifth of the CHAS winter lecture series, Dr Brian Jackson, head of postgraduate studies at IT Carlow, gave a talk on Merchants and missionaries, which focused on the close relationship between the earliest Irish recruits to the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) and the merchant communities of the sea and river port towns of Ireland’s southeast in a period spanning 1542-1641.

The basic question of the lecture was: how did a modest number of Jesuit missionaries exert such a significant influence over a very wealthy and politically influential group within Irish Catholicism? They were a relatively new group, being founded in 1542, and sparse in headcount, numbering just 100 men in Ireland over a 100-year period, compared with 3,000 friars.

The talk examined the particular characteristics of local recruitment and the nature of Jesuit education, while also exploring the factors that gave the society its unique appeal. The specific economic circumstances of the late 16th century in Ireland and elsewhere were affected by underlying shifts that enabled credit and facilitated something of a consumer boom. A key force behind this was a Jesuit-led and Jesuit-driven shift towards a more optimistic theory of salvation, which had a range of knock-on-yet-fundamental consequences in terms of social and economic theory and practice.

Dr Jackson is currently working on an intellectual biography of the Irish Jesuit writer, theologian and historian Henry Fitzsimon (1566-1643)