Man dies after accident at work in Carlow

Minister for Sport Shane Ross has confirmed the board of the FAI will step down in the wake of a series of financial governance issues at the organisation.

Minister Ross is delivering a statement to that effect now to the Oireachtas Committee on Sport.

A July emergency general meeting has been suggested by the organisation.

Minister Ross said: “I welcome that the FAI is engaging with Sport Ireland in a process, and that they have now indicated that the board will step down. I believe that an EGM should be called before the July date, as soon as the active investigations have been concluded, to facilitate a transition to a new board by way of transparent elections.

Minister Ross has referred to a “shamobolic” appearance by the FAI at he committed last week “at which even the most basic questions went unanswered”.

He added: “I am pleased to confirm to the committee that the FAI will take “decisive action” on the issue.

He proceeded to read a letter he had received from the FAI, where the organisation apologised for any embarrassment its appearance at the committee last week had caused.

The letter, from FAI president Donal Conway, stated that “in relation to the Board structure, we have engaged with Sport Ireland in relation to both membership of and terms of reference for a new Governance Group which will, amongst other issues, bring forward proposals for the restructuring of the Board and other governance requirements.”

The letter adds that it is the FAI’s intention that “recommendations in relation to re-structuring the board will be brought to the membership for their consideration” in July.

“At that point, when a new structure has been put in place, it is the intention that the existing Board will step down to allow for a new Board to be constituted in the interests of football.”

Minister Ross welcomed that the FAI board “have now indicated that the board will step down” and said he believes “an EGM should be called before the July date, as soon as the active investigations have been concluded, to facilitate a transition to a new board by way of transparent elections.”

He also added that the FAI will receive “no further Government funding” until “we see real change and reform in the association’s corporate governance, and until we have credible answers.”

Minister Ross said that it is “is quite the crisis for the FAI” but added it is an “opportunity to develop an inclusive vision for the development of soccer in Ireland”.

He said that it is a “long overdue conversation” that he and Minister for State for Sport Brendan Griffin “will facilitate”.

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy confirmed that the sports body and the FAI confirmed last night that a “full audit” of the FAI will take place, regardless of any reforms.

More to follow