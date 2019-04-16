Children honoured at historical society’s annual awards night

PROLIFIC local writer Deirdre Brennan gathered friends and fans together at Carlow Central Library recently for the launch of her latest poetry collection.

An oíche ar Bheophianadh is a collection of Deirdre’s poems in Irish, her 11th publication in the Irish language. Glór Cheatharlach hosted the book launch, with Proinsias Ó Drisceoil, MA and PhD in modern Irish, kindly launching the book. Proinsias is himself an accomplished writer and a long-time fan of Deirdre’s poetry.

Following the formalities, Deirdre performed some readings with translations of her favourite poems from the An oíche ar Bheophianadh collection, much to the delight to those in attendance.

Deirdre has been writing since the 1980s in poetry, prose, short stories and essays in both Irish and English and she has had 20 books published. She has also had two plays broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1.

An oíche ar Bheophianadh is published by Pádraig Ó Snodaigh of Coiscéim Ltd and Pádraig was delighted to return to his home town for the launch.

An oíche ar Bheophianadh is available in Eason’s in Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.