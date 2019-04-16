  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Government may cover costs of European Health cards for NI citizens after Brexit

Government may cover costs of European Health cards for NI citizens after Brexit

Tuesday, April 16, 2019

The Government may cover the cost of European Health Insurance Cards (EHICs) for people in Northern Ireland after Brexit.

The plastic gives citizens access to state medical treatment while travelling in the EU.

A no-deal Brexit would invalidate the cards.

Foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said: “When EU citizens travel across the EU they have health insurance cover.

We are working and will ensure that we extend that right to Northern Ireland.

“That will involve passing legislation here and it will involve the Irish Government, if necessary, paying for that insurance cover for citizens in Northern Ireland.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Community Employment supervisors to strike next month over pensions row

Tuesday, 16/04/19 - 8:00pm

ATM thefts being carried out by copy-cat gangs: Garda Commissioner

Tuesday, 16/04/19 - 7:00pm

‘Not acceptable’ that almost one-third of gardaí have not signed ethics code, says Harris

Tuesday, 16/04/19 - 6:55pm