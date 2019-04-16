Children honoured at historical society’s annual awards night

THERE were smiles aplenty and the odd grimace as Tullow Parkrun celebrated its second birthday recently.

The occasion was marked by 100 or so runners taking on the weekly 5km run in Rathwood, with a special birthday cake at the end of the route. More than 1,200 people have taken part in Parkrun events in Tullow over the last two years, with a weekly average of 60.

In recent months, numbers have seen an upswing, with regular turnouts of 100 people. The fantastic event is completely volunteer-led and run.

Race director Myles Balfe was very proud to have overseen the progress of the Tullow event. “We have built a team of volunteers to support it,” he said. “That is the big thing. It only works because you have core volunteers. People who come in seem to enjoy it as well and bring the whole family.”

It can be a morning out for the family, with the café at Rathwood a popular destination post-Parkrun. There are some great personal stories among the people who line up at Tullow parkrun.

Carmel Healy was recovering from breast cancer when her friend pushed into running and the Parkrun. She was apprehensive at the start, daunted by the 5km distance, but 60 Parkruns later she is now hooked and regularly volunteers.

She said: “I’m still not sure I really enjoy the running, but I do love how I feel afterwards. The sense of achievement and the coffee and catch-up afterwards with my newfound Parkrun buddies is very special to me.”

The running has had health benefits, too, as her post-cancer medication affects bone density and so exercise helps to counteract things.

There is a core group of 15 volunteers, while a wider group of 30 keep it ticking over. Myles, a keen runner himself, said he found volunteering extremely rewarding.

“There are six or seven volunteers who are at their 50-run milestone, so you can mix it up, still doing the running while volunteering,” he said.

Anyone can volunteer and it’s suggested that runners or walkers volunteer for one of every ten Parkruns they do. It’s hoped to keep the Tullow Parkrun inclusive and open to everyone. Myles is keen to stress that Parkrun is open to walkers as well as runners.