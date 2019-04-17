Lisa sheds her luscious locks and raises €3,000 for charity

A WEBSITE set up by a Bagenalstown woman to provide comfort to those in need launched last week.

The Wellness Project was created by author Angela Doyle Stuart and aims to improve the wellbeing of its readers. The site www.wellnessproject.ie will go live this Friday to coincide with national wellbeing in the workplace day.

Angela has worked in the media industry for more than 17 years and the need for wellness increased with the losses in her own family.

Her mother Bernadette died suddenly 16 years ago, while her sister Lisa was murdered in 2009.

Angela and her husband Stephen grieved the loss of their daughter Isla Grace following a miscarriage in 2017. Last year, her father Laurence passed away after a short battle with cancer.

The busy mum of seven-year-old Stevie and Lukas (20 months) has found various ways of finding joy and positive wellbeing. Through the Wellness Project and in memory of Angela’s own loved ones, she’s brought a collaboration of brilliant minds together to share their stories on how they keep well.

There will be contributions from RTÉ TV presenter Daithí Ó Sé, Holocaust survivor and international person of the year winner Tomi Reichental, Derek O’Neill, winner of the Variety International Humanitarian Award, international best selling writer Lorna Byrne, radio talk show host Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, activist for Sentencing and Victim Equality (SAVE) Kathleen Chada.

Angela and her husband have also teamed up to record a series of podcasts as part of the initiative.

Angela said: “He loves podcasts and listening to people and I love talking! So we have the right balance between the two us!”

Already lined up are interviews with Peter McVerry of the McVerry Trust; John Whelan, founding director of SAVE; Angela Hayes, founder of suicide bereavement charity Teac Tom; and John McEvoy founder of the Irish Men’s Shed.

The interviews tackle some weighty issues, but their tales are inspiring, said Angela.

There will also be features from celebrity chef Edward Hayden on feelgood foods and recipes. Sylvia Shirley of the Healing and Wellness Center in Carlow will give guided meditation, while psychotherapist Karen Whelan will offer advice. There will also be fitness tutorials.

Wellnessproject.ie is designed by Anthony Slevin, creative director of the Oliver Agency.

Angela, who is originally from Bagenalstown but now lives in Ballinkillen, got the idea for the website only three months ago, when she gave a talk with senator Joan Freeman, founder of Pieta House. Audience members suggested afterwards that she write more about her experiences or maybe set up a site to share stories that might make a difference.

“I think nowadays people are becoming more aware of keeping well and the need for meditation, mindfulness. For me, I’ll gravitate towards wellness podcasts and stories,” said Angela.

“The intention has and always will be to offer stories that might inspire and increase wellbeing,” she said.

“When I was at my lowest after my little sister’s murder, it was reading books that inspired me, listening to positive talks, good food, exercise and especially meditation.

“I believe we honour our loved ones by living our best lives. If we have experienced adversity in life and come through it, if we can share that, then we can maybe change another person’s story. I hope that this site will somehow bring a comfort to someone who might need it. I’m not saying it’s the answer to someone’s suffering, but it’s a glimmer of light in the darkness.”