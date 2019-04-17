More than 950 children’s remains sent for medical research to UCD, Trinity and Royal College of Surgeons, report finds

Pictures: Neil Prenderville Show / Red FM

A Cork landlord has revealed a house she owns had to be gutted after rubbish was left in every room.

The kitchen was full of refuse bags piled to the ceiling as well as discarded tins and bags of dog and cat food. The kitchen was full of dirty dishes, saucepans and food. There were also pizza boxes, empty cans of red bull and beer, plastic bottles, chocolate boxes and food wrappers throughout the house.

There was also broken furniture, ruined mattresses and a dog cage. Every room in the house was destroyed, claimed the landlord who was on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM.

Pest control was also called to the property after complaints from a neighbour.

The neighbour explained that they didn’t notice anything wrong with the house until there were rodents in their own attic and they began to notice rubbish in their neighbours garden.

After a number of weeks of putting off visits from the landlord to the house, the tenants moved out. After they left, the landlord went to the house and was horrified by what she saw.

There was a dog out the back of the house and two cats at the front so the landlord called the ISPCA who took the animals away.

The landlord added that fixing the house will cost thousands of euro.

“But look, we will (repair the house), we’ll get it done,” she said.

She added that apart from a few months last year, the rent was always paid on time over six years of the tenants living there.

“Hopefully by the end of next week, it is going to be treated,” she added, revealing the house would have to be fumigated.