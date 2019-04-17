‘A lot of questions not answered’ – Minister releases interim report on Mother and Baby Homes

  • Home >
Gardaí investigating organised crime carry out raids in Cork

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

A number of raids are being carried out across Cork city and county as part of an investigation into organised crime.

The searches are being carried out as part of Operation Thor and involve officers from a number of Garda units including the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit, the Criminal Assets Bureau and Revenue.

They are targeting the assets and individuals of an Organised Crime Gang involved in fraud, theft, deception, extortion, burglaries and the sale and supply of drugs.

So far, no arrests have been made and the operation is ongoing.

