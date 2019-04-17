Put a brick in the wall to raise cash for school

A HUGELY generous gesture by a 12-year-old girl from Springhill, Killeshin has seen €1,500 raised for both St Clare’s Hospitality Food Kitchen in Graiguecullen and Éist Cancer Support Centre, Carlow.

Lisa McHugh, a sixth-class pupil in Killeshin NS, decided to grow her hair long and then get it cut for the Rapunzel Foundation, a charitable organisation which makes wigs to help those who have suffered hair loss due to health reasons.

She then added to the effort by raising funds from family and friends and a total of €3,000 was collected for her two chosen local charities.

“We’re hugely proud of her, both myself and her dad Larry,” said Lisa’s mother Orla. “It’s a lovely gesture and we were delighted to be able to help both St Clare’s, because we’re here in the same parish, and Éist because so many people have been touched by cancer.”

Lisa was very much the driving force behind the fundraising effort.

“She decided herself that she was going to get it done before her Confirmation, which is coming up in May,” said Orla. “It was done at Rapunzel headquarters, which is in New Ross and it was quite emotional when she was getting it done.

“A huge word of gratitude to all our wonderful relations, neighbours, friends and anyone who supported Lisa and the deserving charities in any way. We are sincerely thankful as the goodwill was absolutely mighty.”