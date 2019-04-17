Friends and fans gather for launch of Deirdre’s latest book of poems

THEY donned the green with pride and now it was their turn to take a bow, as community groups, schools and clubs were awarded for their involvement in Carlow’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

Carlow’s St Patrick’s Festival and Seachtain na Gaeilge presented the awards in both the parade and the bilingual shop window competitions at a recent ceremony in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor was in attendance to present the awards and she thanked the organisers and participants for their attention to detail, which ensured the success of two great weeks of activities in celebration of all things Irish and cultural. On behalf of the organising committee, Bríde de Róiste welcomed the prizewinners and praised them for their dedication. She also acknowledged Douglas Jewellers for sponsoring the plaques and trophies.

Inscribed plaques were then presented to seven groups, which were deemed to be the best of this year’s parade entries: Carlow Farmers’ Market, Slapdash Theatre, Equal Chances Polish School, Tile ’n’ Style, Take a Part Tullow Road project, the Polish Community School and Carlow First Responders.

Bríde informed the gathering that 2019 was the 35th year in the present run of St Patrick’s Day parades in Carlow, having been revived by Glór na nGael in 1984.

There was then a surprise in store for representatives of three groups, which were presented with Outstanding Awards to mark 35 years of unbroken participation in the parade. The three gongs went to Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, 5th Carlow Town Scouts Group and the Presentation School Band.

The Sue Ryder Shop received the runner-up prize in the Bilingual Shop Window competition, while the overall winner was Vincent’s of Tullow Street. Kay Carbery and Derek Conry were delighted to accept the cup on behalf of manager Alec Stenson, as well as all the staff and volunteers of the shop.

After the presentation of awards, the committee met briefly to review the festival and although bemoaning the awful weather conditions on Saturday 16 March with the subsequent cancellation of the day’s programme, all agreed that St Patrick’s Day itself on Sunday 17 March with the parade and family amusements was a tremendous success. Observing that next year will be a leap year with St Patrick’s Day falling on a Tuesday, the committee decided that instead of a weekend festival in 2020, a series of events will be organised in conjunction with the very popular Seachtain na Gaeilge.

The activities will run from 1-17 March, building up to the finale with the parade and family entertainment on St Patrick’s Day.