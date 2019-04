Up to 478 patients are on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

According to the INMO, the worst affected is University Hospital Limerick with 61 people waiting for beds.

It is followed by Cork University Hospital where 47 people are on trolleys, while St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin has 32 patients waiting to be admitted.

There are 346 people in total on trolleys while another 132 patients are in overflow wards in hospitals around the country.