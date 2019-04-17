Lisa sheds her luscious locks and raises €3,000 for charity

THE building of a new school is almost complete in the village of Stratford-on-Slaney after dilapidated prefabs were demolished and the original building was reconstructed.

The state-of-the-art new building befits the best classroom furniture and playground equipment, so the school needs to augment funding from the Department of Education and Skills to fit it out to the highest possible standards.

A fundraising committee is asking people to support the school in a new ‘Buy a brick’ campaign. It means that those who donate some money will be remembered by having their name put onto a brick in the actual school. Organisers are appealing to current families, past pupils, future families and businesses to dig deep and support the worthy cause. Generations of school children will benefit from every single euro donated.

Donations can be made by cash, cheque (payable to Stratford NS) or online at www.gofundme.com/Stratford NS. Bricks are available for €25, but all donations will be greatly appreciated. The final date for buying a brick is Friday 31 May.

For more information, please contact Mary O’Keeffe on 087 6305574 or Hilary Cronin on 087 2960433.