‘It’s class genocide’ – Recovering drug addict reveals 10 of her friends have died since Christmas

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

The former co-directors of the Together for Yes campaign to repeal the 8th amendment have been included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2019.

Grainne Griffin, Orla O’Connor, and Ailbhe Smyth are included on the list for their work in mobilising people of all different backgrounds in the lead-up to the vote.

They are included as icons, along with Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, and Spike Lee.

Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga has told Time their courageousness will be an inspiration for generations to come.

She wrote: “They put the experiences of women and the needs of their country first.

“Their incredible tenacity and integrity and courageousness will be an inspiration for generations to come.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was named on the list last year.

