Ambulance union to meet as dispute continues

Dogs Trust is warning pet owners about the dangers of leaving Easter Eggs lying around.

Chocolate can be highly toxic for dogs and the charity says that it could be a recipe for disaster if they get their paws on it.

Dogs Trust says if any chocolate is missing and you suspect that your dog is the culprit, contact your vet straight away.

“While chocolate is a sweet treat that humans can enjoy, it is something dogs should never have,” Dogs Trust Veterinary Surgeon, Desré Daly said.

“It is the theobromine, a substance found in chocolate, that can be toxic to dogs

“When a dog eats chocolate, the theobromine metabolizes more slowly than it does in humans. Theobromine interferes with the normal functioning of the central nervous system, heart and kidneys. Without appropriate and timely treatment, this could lead to death,” she added.