Government deferred Local Property Tax review for political reasons, says FF

Speeding interceptions doubled in the first three months of 2019.
Garda chiefs said that statistics for other offences also illustrate worrying driver behaviour, with rises in speeding detections, drink driver and driving while holding a mobile phone.
The increases, revealed at a public meeting with the Policing Authority, come as road fatalities are also up in the first three months of this year.
The Garda’s top traffic officer said that with the tiger economy “kicking off” some drivers are now “taking chances”.
Assistant Commissioner David Sheehan said they began using a mobile phone app last Friday which allows traffic police to issue Fixed Charge Notices on the roadside – something that they hope to roll out to all road policing officers by year’s end.
The Policing Authority meeting also heard that:
On roads policing, AC Sheehan said there has been a significant rise in “lifesaver” offences in Q1 2019, including:
AC Sheehan said that with the “tiger economy kicking off some drivers are taking chances” and said they are also seeing this in the rise in road fatalities – up by five, to 51 deaths (to 18 April).
He said people are still holding mobile phones even though they are driving “€80,000 worth of cars” with in-built telephony.
AC Sheehan said they are experiencing both “higher garda activity and enforcement and increased road deaths”.
Supt Matt Hyland told the meeting that “an unfortunate consequence” of the 2014 Fines Act is that gardaí have to manually input warrants arising from that legislation – amounting to 14,500 warrants in the last year and a half.