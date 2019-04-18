Ambulance union to meet as dispute continues

A man in his fifties has died after a car crash in Co Tipperary last night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene before he was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital where a full post mortem is due to take place.

The driver of the other car was taken to hospital with what are described as “minor” injuries.

The crash occurred on the N24 Clonmel to Carrick on Suir road which remains closed, with diversions in place, gardaí said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station.

This is the second fatality on the N24 this week after a man in his 20s has died after the car he was driving collided with a truck in Cahir on Monday.