Tributes paid to Bernie, who retires after 42 years

A RECORD breaking reverse tractor run from Carlow to Borris netted over €10,000 for good causes.

Cheques were presented to three worthy causes recently in Borris following Paddy Kennedy’s feat of reversing a tractor and trailer a distance of 30km last August.

The Kevin Bell Foundation, the Irish Cancer Society and Mount Leinster Rangers all received cheques of €3,500, while the balance was used to ratify the feat with the Guinness Book of Records.

“We were very happy with how it went,” said Paddy. “It went very, very well. We didn’t think we’d make that much money, but the public were very good to us.”

The achievement smashed the old world record of 20km, which was done on a relatively straight road between Cavan and Dublin.

Paddy was confident enough going into the trek, although roundabouts at Milford were a cause for concern.

“They are two good roundabouts, but they are sweeping roundabouts. They could throw you!”

Doyle’s corner and the bridge in Bagenalstown had been mentioned to Paddy as problematic, but they were less of an issue.

“I knew myself how I’d handle them. I’ve been driving tractors since I was eight!”

A significant amount of planning went into the event. Garda Tom Hennessy from the garda traffic corps in Carlow provided an escort, while at one stage, physiotherapist Roisin Byrne hopped on the tractor to work on Paddy’s neck.

Paddy himself was happy to do his bit for the good causes.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust helps bereaved families with the financial hardship of repatriating the body of loved ones who have died.

In recent times, the charity has assisted several local families.

In one two-week period last year, it helped to bring home eight deceased Irish people from Australia.

Paddy said: “Colin Bell came down to Coady’s for the presentation; he’s a lovely person, really down to earth. They have brought 800 people home since 2013, when his own son died.”

Paddy’s family and friends had also been affected by cancer, so he also decided to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

The Borris man is also a committee member of Mount Leinster Rangers, which is currently fundraising after acquiring land for a new pitch.

Mags Byrne from the club explained that the field was badly needed due to MLR’s roster of hurling, camogie, football and ladies’ football teams.

The lack of the pitch in the past had led to games being rescheduled. She expressed her gratitude to Paddy and those who had also fundraised for it through the Lip Sync challenge last year.

“It’s a real community effort,” she said.

Paddy thanked the public, local businesses, Mount Leinster Rangers committee members and supporters for their generosity and support for the world-breaking trip.