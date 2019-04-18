Soccer titles for ‘town and Graigue

WATERWAYS Ireland remains tight-lipped about plans for its multi-million Barrow Blueway proposal after planning permission was refused last week.

While opponents of the 115km leisure route believe the project is now dead in the water, Waterways Ireland still has the option of seeking a judicial review on the decision by An Bord Pleanála. It’s understood that Waterways Ireland has already spent several hundred thousand euros on the Blueway proposal, while the whole project was estimated between €8 million and €11 million.

Yesterday morning, Waterways Ireland said it had received the report only that morning and would not comment on its next steps. “Waterways Ireland is reviewing the An Bord Pleanála inspector’s report regarding the Barrow Trackway decision and considering the options available,” it said.

The decision was a victory for the opponents of the projects which, over the last five years, had campaigned against it.

Art Mooney of the Carlow Barrow Users Group said: “The Barrow is absolutely a jewel. It needs to be properly treated and if we do that we will get tourists, walkers and people interested in ecology flocking to it.”

Supporters of the Blueway called the decision a missed opportunity for Carlow, which may have far-reaching consequences. Carlow chamber president Yvonne Jones said: “This decision will go down in history as a sadly-missed opportunity for Carlow for many years to come.”

An Bord Pleanála refused permission for the project over concerns that included the use of an unbound surface in a flood zone and public safety issues due to the narrowness of the proposed path along the Barrow.