Ambulance union to meet as dispute continues

Plans for a €75 million Carrickmines retail park in Dublin have been approved.

The scheme involves an 84,000 square metre addition to the existing park.

It will include shops, restaurants, retail warehouses, 130 apartments and leisure facilities including an indoor skydiving area.

The Irish Times reports that transport agencies had raised concerns about the impact on the M50 if the site was further developed.

However, at least one local election candidate is planning to appeal the council’s decision to back the plan.