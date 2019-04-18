Planning permission refused for multi-million Barrow Track project

By Mairéad Breen

EXTRA time and penalties were the order of the day in the Carlow Community Games U12 boys soccer competition, which shows how close the eight boys teams were in the recent county soccer finals.

In the quarter-finals St Lazerian’s, Askea, Bagenalstown and Bennekerry/Tinryland eventually proved too strong for the boys from Borris/St Mullins, Hacketstown, Tullow/Grange and Ballon/Rathoe respectively.

Tense and tight semi-final battles ensued with Askea and Bagenalstown overcoming their opposition once again.

The final between Askea and Bagenalstown resulted in yet more extra time being played. Bagenalstown managed to get a goal in the second half of extra time giving them the gold medals. Both teams showed wonderful spirit and determination in all of their games and it is certainly no mean feat to play a marathon three games at 30 minutes a side in one day. Bagenalstown now progress to the second set of Leinster quarter finals to be played in late June.

The Bagenalstown team was James Brennan, Paul Carroll, Frank Cushen, James Cushen, Jason Dillon, Mikey Fenlon, Billy Konsoulas, John Lillis, Jake McAssey, Luke McGrath, Zac O’Hara, Dean O’Sullivan, Kelan O’Sullivan, Niall Power, Jason Salter and Alan Wall.

Askea’s boys were TJ Brennan, Ewan Breen, Lorcan Cassin, Arda Destire, Tommy Cooney, Darren Byrne, Callum Dolan, Dylan Farrell, Peter Lynch, Jack Mahon, Callum Martin, Kyle Martin, Jamie Cooney, Robert Collins, Joe Dermody and Cormac Murphy.

Graiguecullen earned the U12 girls title in the seven-a-side competition. Huge congratulations to them, as well as to the Ballon/Rathoe team who certainly put it up to them in a cracking final with a particularly evenly matched second half. The final score was 2-1. The three other teams who participated in the competition were Bagenalstown, St Lazerian’s and Tullow/Grange.

Every one of the matches kept the spectators on their toes, applauding and encouraging. As with many of the boys matches, the Bagenalstown and Graiguecullen girls’ first round encounter also went to extra time and penalties. But in the end it was deservedly Graiguecullen who took the overall title and they will now also represent county Carlow going forward.

Graiguecullen’s girls were Kerry Fraser, Kerry McDonald, Hannah Kerfah, Lia Cummins, Katie Reilly, Leah Corrigan, Abbie O’Shea, Ashley Smith and Mia Branagan.

The Ballon/Rathoe team was Shannon McGrath, Leah Mannion, Hannah Hutton, Ava Bolger, Sorcha Kinsella, Molly Maher, Sarah Duffy, Grace Walker, Isabella Corr and Julia Crawford.