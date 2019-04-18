Soccer titles for ‘town and Graigue

ONE of the highest-ranking public servants in Carlow bowed out after more than 40 years of service to the county.

Director of services Bernie O’Brien was lauded by colleagues and councillors at April’s meeting of Carlow County Council ahead of her retirement last Friday. Ms O’Brien spent all of her public service career spanning 42 years at Carlow County Council.

Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue said: “Thank you for your service to Carlow. You are a true Carlow lady. It’s hard to see how your level of service will be recreated.”

Cllr O’Donoghue said three words he associated with Ms O’Brien were “gentle, positive and strong”. He acknowledged they were an unusual combination but mentioned how a meeting with Ms O’Brien could go.

“You’d come out of her office thinking you’d got what you wanted but then realise that you had been completely hoodwinked,” he laughed.

Chief executive Kathleen Holohan said Ms O’Brien’s impressive reputation went beyond Carlow and she was well known in local government circles nationally.

“They know the calibre of a person and for me she is the best example of a quality public servant that you will ever meet in any sector,” she said. “We are all going to miss her. I’m not sure it’s going to register until we come in next week and see she is not there. It’s going to be a big shock to us.”

Veteran councillor John Pender recalled that when he first joined the council, Ms O’Brien was secretary to the county engineer. At the time, the county engineer’s office responsibilities ran the gamut of functions, including water, sewage, planning, roads and housing.

“Bernie really was a tremendous worker,” he said. “We always felt she was destined for high office. She stayed loyal to Carlow over the course of her career.”

Sinn Féin’s Jim Deane said he found the council a daunting place when he was first elected in 2014. “She was always a go-to person, to steer you in the right direction.”

Cllr Deane remarked that Ms O’Brien was a neighbour of his in Tinryland and there had been talk locally whether the respected civil servant would join village committees. “I look forward to working with her in Tinryland in the future!” said cllr Deane.

Myshall’s Charlie Murphy commended Ms O’Brien’s commonsense approach and positive attitude when it came to planning development.

Fine Gael’s Tommy Kinsella said Ms O’Brien always had an open to door to councillors.

Cllr Ken Murnane said Ms O’Brien could only be admired for her 100% commitment to each position she has held. “I hope her retirement will be very happy and long,” he said.

Ms O’Brien offered her own tributes to her colleagues and county councillors. “Carlow County Council is probably the most progressive council in this country due to its elected members,” she said.

From her start in local government in the 1970s, Ms O’Brien said the respect for elected members was instilled in her. “They are elected by the people, to serve the people.”

Ms O’Brien recounted some of the achievements of the council over the decades, including securing land on the Dublin Road, which is now home to MSD, along with the business parks in Tullow and Bagenalstown, McGrath Park, Visual, Tullow Civic Officers and the McGrath offices in Bagenalstown.

“These projects could not have happened but for working collectively,” she said. “You all have one thing in your hearts – the good of your county and the good of your people.”

Ms O’Brien also complimented the contribution of Oireachtas members, including deputy Pat Deering and senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.