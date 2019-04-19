Watch: Lucky escape for Shannon shoppers after car crashes into filling station

  • Home >
Cannabis grow house with drugs worth €50,000 discovered in Co Monaghan

Friday, April 19, 2019

Gardaí in Monaghan have discovered a cannabis grow house in the Ballybay area this morning.

Around 100 cannabis plants were found in a wooded area in Larragh.

It is believed the drugs are worth around €50,000.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical exam.

No one has been arrested in connection with the find.

It follows the discovery of a “substantial” grow house in Co Waterford yesterday during which more than 1,000 cannabis plants at various stages of growth with an estimated value of €800,000 were seized.

