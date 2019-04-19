Specialist: Strong campaign needed to combat rising STI numbers

Hundreds of protestors have taken part in a climate change protest at O’Connell Bridge in Dublin.

The protestors are calling on the government to take action to reduce the impact of climate change on the environment.

It is part of a world-wide movement, which also saw hundreds of arrests in London this week.

Green Party councillor Ciaran Cuffe says there was a large mix of people there.

“What struck me was it was a real mix,” he said. “From grannies to schoolchildren, from academics to Joe Public.

“The mood was upbeat. (It is) a very serious issue and people are saying the government is not doing enough.”