Supporters say: ‘A missed opportunity’

AN opponent of the Barrow Blueway has called for the river to be marketed as a Barrow Camino following the refusal of planning permission last week.

Save the Barrow Line and the Carlow Barrow Users Group spoke of their delight after the decision by An Bord Pleanála (ABP) last week and said they believed the controversial project was now dead in the water.

Olivia O’Leary from the Save the Barrow Line Group said there were strong historic pilgrimage links between the Barrow and the Camino that should be developed.

“It seems to me the Barrow was never properly marketed as the quiet, peaceful path it is. It’s not even properly signposted. If you look at the success of the Wild Atlantic Way, a lot of that was sign-posting. They didn’t go out putting in a massive infrastructure.”

Art Mooney of the Carlow Barrow Users Group added: “If Carlow chamber and Carlow Tourism put their shoulder to the wheel with Waterways Ireland and do proper maintenance and TLC, we will have people flocking to visit the place.”

Both groups had lodged their own appeals to ABP on Carlow County Council’s decision to refuse permission. They felt the decision to refuse permission was based on two narrow grounds and it was less likely to be overturned if they could broaden the reasons for its refusal.

It bore fruit, as ABP refused permission on four main grounds.

“It’s going to be very hard to get around that ABP decision. It’s pretty sweeping,” said Ms O’Leary.

Both groups had made substantial submissions to ABP, with experts in ecology, hydrology, economics and landscape contributing. This research was noted repeatedly by ABP’s inspector, notably when it came to otter activity and holts, which would form one of the grounds for refusing permission.

Waterways Ireland had said there was no evidence of otter holts on the Barrow but, with the assistance of local fishermen, objectors were able to show widespread activity.

Supporters of the Blueway have described the decision to refuse permission as a missed opportunity for Carlow. Ms O’Leary held a contrary opinion: “An opportunity has been missed to destroy a wonderful national amenity. An opportunity has been missed to make eejets of ourselves.”

The Blueway project had also provoked division and tensions along the Barrow and Mr Mooney hoped that ABP’s decision would mark the end of that chapter.

“We all have to get on with it,” he said. “I really dislike the mud-slinging. We have a common goal: we all want what is best for Carlow, but we have different visions of it.”