Paddy’s backward drive raises €10k and a place in **Guinness Book of Records**

THE decision to refuse permission to the Barrow Blueway will go down in history as a “sadly missed opportunity for Carlow” according to supporters of the project.

Individuals and groups that had supported the multi-million-euro project voiced their disappointment at the decision and feared the potential consequences.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber, said: “This decision is one that has just set Carlow backwards and hopefully it does not send the wrong message in relation to the progressiveness of Carlow. The implications from this will affect many areas, particularly our rural communities and in many cases the full impact from this will only become evident in the coming months and years.”

Martin O’Brien of the Mullicháin Café in St Mullins feared that Waterways Ireland would shift its attention from the Barrow and that an invaluable boost to struggling rural communities had just disappeared.

“I have concerns that Waterways Ireland will just walk away from the area,” he said.

“Look at Graignamanagh, look at Goresbridge … shop after shop, pub after pub is closing. I know it’s the same all over Ireland, but this was a fantastic opportunity to save these places.”

While the Barrow between Graignamanagh and St Mullins is popular with visitors, Mr O’Brien said there is little to capture tourists north of Graignamanagh, partly due to the path’s condition and lack of investment.

Mr O’Brien said he would have liked to have seen a compromise between opponents of the project and Waterways Ireland over the project’s core issues. However, he took aim at many of the objectors to the Blueway, wondering how many actually lived in the area.

“We do not seem to see the people here who are against it. Are they living in Monkstown, Ranelagh and Foxrock?” he asked.

Chamber president Yvonne Jones commented: “This decision will go down in history as a sadly-missed opportunity for Carlow for many years to come.”

Carlow Tourism had also backed the Blueway and its chairperson cllr John Murphy said the project “had the potential to give the Barrow Way the profile and status it has long deserved but has never received”.

Looking at alternative ways to develop the area, cllr Murphy said the Columban Way pilgrimage, which stretches between Carlow and Bangor in Co Down and to Europe, offered great potential. “The majority of the 60km stretch of the route in Carlow is located along the Barrow Way and the long-term objective of this project is to create a Camino-type experience for both domestic and international visitors.”

However, cllr Murphy said there needed to be visitor facilities and car parking along the Barrow at key points. Otherwise, he believed Carlow would lose out to other counties in the southeast, which each have their own blueway or greenway projects.