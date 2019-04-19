Specialist: Strong campaign needed to combat rising STI numbers

Two arrested as gardaí recover gun in Dublin

Friday, April 19, 2019

Two men have been arrested and a gun was recovered by gardaí at a house in Dublin today.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, targeting organised crime in the south Dublin area, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out the operation in the Tallaght area this afternoon.

During the course of the operation, Gardai recovered a firearm and arrested two men aged 28 and 17.

They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act 39/98 at Tallaght Garda Station.

“For the purpose of tackling crime An Garda Siochana is determined to remove firearms, that have the capacity to kill, from our streets and to identify those who we suspect are willing to use them,” said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations.

