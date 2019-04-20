Fundraising page in memory of Lyra McKee exceeds £50,000 goal

Fianna Fáil has criticised the Government over a failure to provide costings for the 10-year health strategy, SláinteCare.

The party says it is strange that an implementation strategy has been put in place without costings.

It has raised concerns that some aspects of the All-Party Plan may be delayed, once the cost of the project has been established.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Mental Health James Browne insists Slaintecare should be brought in as soon as possible.

He said: “We do need SláinteCare implemented.

“We need it implemented as soon as possible, but it is very strange to see how an implementation strategy could be devised and put into practice when you have no costed the costs that were put out in the SláinteCare report itself.”