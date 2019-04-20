Slimmers raise €5,000 for charity

  • Home >
Thursday, April 18, 2019

FORMER Republic of Ireland football manager Brian Kerr was in Carlow town recently to officially open a new shop for the charity, A Partnership with Africa, (APA). Brian is a patron of the brilliant organisation and is passionate about the work it does in Ethiopia, Tanzania and Kenya.

The charity was originally set up by Fr Owen Lambert from Hacketstown as a means to combat AIDS, teach food sustainability and develop international ties with other countries.

Since 2003, APA has funded projects that support marginalised groups such as people living with HIV/AIDS, organisations and community leaders in Africa as well as developing educational opportunities in Africa and Ireland. Its mission is to work globally in a spirit of partnership with local communities and institutions so that people can have equal access to basic services and to reach their full potential.

Cllr Ken Murnane (Mayor of Carlow), Cllr John Pender and Brian Kerr (Patron APA) cut the ribbon to officially launch the APA (A Partnership with Africa) Carlow Charity Shop, also shown is Fr. Owen Lambert (founder of APA) and staff members. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

At its core, APA is about global partnership, which is why charity shops like the one in Carlow are vital to its work. Like all of the APA shops, the local branch is operated entirely by volunteers and Tus participants, who collaborate to support work in Ethiopia, Tanzania and Kenya. Shoppers can be assured that 100% of the shop’s proceeds support APA’s work in Africa as well as education and awareness-raising activities in Ireland.

Fr Lambert was there alongside Brian at the launch of the shop, which is based, appropriately enough, on the Hacketstown Road. The shop has been open a few months now and has benefited from the support and collaboration of Carlow County Development Partnership and the Tus scheme, local volunteers and the Carlow community.

The event was also attended by Karl Duffy, SICAP manager of Carlow County Development Partnership, mayor Ken Murnane, APA staff and volunteers, Tus members and participants and members of the Carlow community.

