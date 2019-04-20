Children hospitalised after major incident declared at Donegal leisure centre

Girl, 15, in critical condition after stabbing in Co Armagh

Saturday, April 20, 2019

A 15-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Co Armagh.

The incident occurred in the Deans Walk area of Lurgan at around 9pm last night.

Police say another teenager is helping them with their enquiries following the attack.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said an emergency crew to the scene after receiving a 999 call at 8.52pm.

The girl was taken to Craigavon Hospital after initially being treated at the scene.

The PSNI is asking for witnesses, or people who may have information, to come forward.

