Slimmers raise €5,000 for charity

A SENIOR council official said he wasn’t exactly filled with confidence at an explanation that overgrown trees were responsible for repeated power outages in the county.

In recent times, communities across Carlow have been left without electricity due to the unexplained power outages. At April’s meeting of the council, cllr Fintan Phelan raised the issue saying that parts of Carlow town along with Pollerton, Browneshill, Palatine and Bennekerry had recently been impacted. By his reckoning, there had been three power cuts in two weeks.

“It’s not good enough. Is there any pressure we can put on the ESB?” he asked.

Cllr Fergal Browne said that Rutland had experienced similar problems, with six or seven power cuts in as many weeks. Cllr Browne wondered were outages due to some people tapping illegally into the electrical supply.

Fianna Fáil’s John Pender said the issue had also impacted on rural areas recently, including Killerig. Cllr Pender wondered if there was an issue on the line, why it was not confined to small areas rather than triggering a widespread power cut. He requested the ESB attend the council to give an explanation.

Coincidentally, ESB Networks representatives were to have a meeting with senior management in the council about capacity in the county. Director of services Dan McInerney said management would raise the issues at the meeting.

Mr McInerney had some reservations about the reasons given for the power outages, saying he “would not be filled with confidence with them”.

He said: “I am not sure why this year is different. It’s not something I have heard about happening on a large scale in the past.”

Cathaoirleach and Rathvilly man Brian O’Donoghue brought a touch of levity to proceedings when he said he had heard in the past that an outage could be caused by cows scratching at a post.

Cllr Arthur McDonald replied: “It’s harsh blaming the cows! It might be the bulls.”