Householders in the dark after series of power cuts

CARLOW’S slimmers have shed the pounds and raised thousands of euros for charity.

Members of Slimming World in the county collected 175 bags of clothes, shoes and accessories that became too big for them and donated the lot to Irish Cancer Society shops. Each bag is worth around €30 to the charity, amounting to approximately €5,250 in total.

The donation was part of The Big Golden Slimming World Clothes Throw, a national fundraising campaign, which aims to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Christina, Jennifer and Michelle, who run the Slimming World groups in Carlow, said they were delighted to have raised so much money for charity. They added: “So many people don’t know how much of a difference losing weight can make to health. Hopefully, our efforts for charity will inspire more people in Carlow to improve their health and change their lives.”