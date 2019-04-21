Students win trip to Europe for prestigious history competition

A NEW by-law could make it an offence for dog walkers not to carry bags for their pet’s poop.

At April’s meeting of the council, the issue of dog fouling was raised once again.

Fine Gael’s Fergal Browne lauded the local dog fouling campaigns of recent years but wondered if night patrols had been carried or prosecutions secured. “It’s unacceptable for people to bring their dogs for walks and not bring bags with them.”

Senior engineer Brian O’Donovan said he had done a couple of night patrols and talked to dog owners about fouling. Mr O’Donovan believes an innovative approach needs to be adopted and he is currently looking a by-law which would make it an offence for a person not to carry a bag while walking their dog.

Mr O’Donovan said there was no template for such a by-law, but he hoped to examine it further at an upcoming Strategic Policy Committee meeting.

Fianna Fáil’s Andrea Dalton added that dog fouling was one of the biggest issues she has come across on the canvass in Carlow town.